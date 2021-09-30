Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099779129
Krakow, Malopolska, Poland - December 2021: Starbucks Coffee round cafe logo signboard at night, bright logo sign object closeup, signage detail, nobody. World's largest coffeehouse chain brand
t
By tomeqs
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
at nightbrandbrightbuildingbusinesscafechaincirclecity lifecloseupcoffeecoffeehousecommercialcompanycorporationdarkdetailemblemeveningexteriorfamousfranchisegreenillustrative editorialindustryinternationallargestlightlogonighttimenobodyobjectoutdoorsoutsideretailroundshopsignsignagesignboardstarbucksstarbucks coffeestarbucks logostorestreetsymboltrademarkup closeurbanwall
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist