Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kragujevac, Serbia. 08.08.2021. Indoor photoshoot, objects in selective focus-Empty glass on a reflective surface, with poker cards, Royal flush hand in spade suit.
Deck of cards.
Old playing cards on wooden background close-up
Berlin, Germany - April 15, 2018: Porsche sign on a black car. Porsche AG is a German automobile manufacturer specializing in high-performance sports cars, SUVs and sedans
Shiny black handwritten calligraphy paint. Close-up view
movie clapper board or clapperboard at table background texture
The Black Cat
Expenses cost, budget and tax or investment calculation, one hundred dollar with calculator on dark black background table with blank copy space.

See more

1419940949

See more

1419940949

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136079509

Item ID: 2136079509

Kragujevac, Serbia. 08.08.2021. Indoor photoshoot, objects in selective focus-Empty glass on a reflective surface, with poker cards, Royal flush hand in spade suit.

Important information

Formats

  • 2565 × 3507 pixels • 8.6 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 731 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 366 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photo Kurjak

Photo Kurjak