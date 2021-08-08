Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kragujevac, Serbia. 08.08.2021. Indoor photoshoot, objects in selective focus-Empty glass on a reflective surface, with poker cards, Royal flush hand in spade suit.
Close up of hard drive from the computer Soft focus and low key image
Blurred cold background - a fragment of the interior of a vintage car, focus on the handle of the radio
Component parts of a disassembled hard drive, close-up on a dark background.
Belarus, Minsk, 2015. engine repair in a car garage service
Closeup guital strings
The internal hard disk (SATA) photography with black background and single light technique .
Roulette concept. Hig resolution image.

See more

794388385

See more

794388385

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136079443

Item ID: 2136079443

Kragujevac, Serbia. 08.08.2021. Indoor photoshoot, objects in selective focus-Empty glass on a reflective surface, with poker cards, Royal flush hand in spade suit.

Important information

Formats

  • 4333 × 2651 pixels • 14.4 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 612 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 306 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photo Kurjak

Photo Kurjak