Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
KOUROU, FRENCH GUIANA - FEBRUARY 15: this beautiful butterfly participates in French Guiana's Annual Carnival February 15, 2009 in Kourou, French Guiana. More than 60 groups participated this year.
Photo Formats
4272 × 2848 pixels • 14.2 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.