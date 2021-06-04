Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kotor, Montenegro - 04.06.21: Wedding dinner table reception. Round table with white tablecloth with brown runner on table. Vienna nested in brown napkins, a bouquet of flowers is on the table
Table prepared for the party dinner.
International Wedding outdoor celebration party under palm trees. Served tables on green area in hotel. Landyard. Beige and pink colors. Close-up and wide angle.
Dinner set on the wood table with long wine glass ware.
Wedding Decoration
Table settings for a luxury wedding. Outdoor wedding
International Wedding outdoor celebration party under palm trees. Served tables on green area in hotel. Landyard. Beige and pink colors. Close-up and wide angle.
Decorated white wedding table for a festive dinner with pink flowers in brass pots on green lawn under the open sky.

See more

1757240360

See more

1757240360

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125274165

Item ID: 2125274165

Kotor, Montenegro - 04.06.21: Wedding dinner table reception. Round table with white tablecloth with brown runner on table. Vienna nested in brown napkins, a bouquet of flowers is on the table

Important information

Formats

  • 3941 × 5911 pixels • 13.1 × 19.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

nadtochiy

nadtochiy