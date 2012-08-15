Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
KOTA BHARU - AUGUST 28: Siti Khadijah market bustling with crowds during trading hours August 28, 2007 in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Malaysia. The famous market is dominated by female sellers
Photo Formats
3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG