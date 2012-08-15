Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KOTA BHARU - AUGUST 28: Siti Khadijah market bustling with crowds during trading hours August 28, 2007 in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Malaysia. The famous market is dominated by female sellers
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

42958651

Stock Photo ID: 42958651

KOTA BHARU - AUGUST 28: Siti Khadijah market bustling with crowds during trading hours August 28, 2007 in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Malaysia. The famous market is dominated by female sellers

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Rosli Othman

Rosli Othman