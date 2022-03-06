Images

Korczowa, Poland - March 6, 2022: Ukrainian women and children fleeing the Russian invasion wait to board buses in a reception area just across the border to take them to their next stop.
Medyka, Poland - March 6, 2022: A Ukrainian family reunites at a reception area just across the border.
Medyka, Poland - March 6, 2022: A young Ukrainian woman and her mother are reunited at a reception area just across the border.
Item ID: 2133058361

Korczowa, Poland - March 6, 2022: Ukrainian women and children fleeing the Russian invasion wait to board buses in a reception area just across the border to take them to their next stop.

Important information

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vic Hinterlang

Vic Hinterlang