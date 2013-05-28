Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
KONA, HI - JULY 23: The Norwegan Cruise Lines ship, 'Pride of America' docked July 23rd, 2008 in KONA, HI. Pride of America is NCL's only remaining Hawaii based cruise ship.
Photo Formats
4169 × 2647 pixels • 13.9 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 635 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 318 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.