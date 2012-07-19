Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Kona Coast serves as background for a whale watch. This whale dives and flips his tail up as he submerges. Water is dripping from tail.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

43520434

Stock Photo ID: 43520434

Kona Coast serves as background for a whale watch. This whale dives and flips his tail up as he submerges. Water is dripping from tail.

Photo Formats

  • 4362 × 2960 pixels • 14.5 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 679 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 340 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

B

Bonita R. Cheshier

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.