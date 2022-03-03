Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kolkata, 03-03-2022: Distinguished guests holding just published books during a literary event organised on an open-air stage (known as Mukta Mancha) at 45th International Kolkata Book Fair.
Edit
Sochi, Russia - September 9, 2018: celebrity on New Wave 2018
Sochi, Russia - September 9, 2018: celebrity on New Wave 2018
Chiang Rai THAILAND-11:2:2019:Night Run Half Marathon 2019 | PARTNER in Chiang Rai Thailand.People. Running at city. Street
Sochi, Russia - September 9, 2018: celebrity on New Wave 2018
Sochi, Russia - September 9, 2018: celebrity on New Wave 2018
Sochi, Russia - September 9, 2018: celebrity on New Wave 2018
LAS VEGAS - JAN 08 : The Huawei booth at the CES show in Las Vegas on January 08 2017 , CES is the world's leading consumer-electronics show.

See more

560717518

See more

560717518

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139663587

Item ID: 2139663587

Kolkata, 03-03-2022: Distinguished guests holding just published books during a literary event organised on an open-air stage (known as Mukta Mancha) at 45th International Kolkata Book Fair.

Important information

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

suprabhat

suprabhat