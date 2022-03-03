Images

Image
Kolkata, 03-03-2022: Book sellers displaying their books and literary magazines at Little Magazine stalls (pavilion for small scale book publishers) at 45th International Kolkata Book Fair.
1549911797

1549911797

Item ID: 2139667315

  • 5741 × 3324 pixels • 19.1 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 579 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 290 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

suprabhat

suprabhat