Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Kolkata, 03-03-2022: Book sellers displaying their books and literary magazines at Little Magazine stalls (pavilion for small scale book publishers) at 45th International Kolkata Book Fair.
Formats
5741 × 3324 pixels • 19.1 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 579 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 290 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG