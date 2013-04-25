Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kolak Pisang dan Kurma or Banana and Dates Compote, made from bananas and dates, cooked with coconut milk and brown sugar. Popular during Ramadan as a Iftar menu. Served on bowl with tea
Bourgogne snails with garlic butter, studio shot
Basic ingredients of herbal medicine, to maintain stamina after childbirth and daily life (ginger, turmeric, lemongrass, cinnamon, and betel leaf). landscape view
Ripe hazelnuts in shells on wooden table
Steak with potato dumplings and forest mushroom sauce
Spanish tomato soup with shellfish, shrimps and other seafood
Thai traditional boat noodles with fresh vegetables side dish and soda in aluminum cup. Local street food in Thailand.
Homemade pickled vegetables on a wooden background. Selective focus.

See more

572716870

See more

572716870

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130633191

Item ID: 2130633191

Kolak Pisang dan Kurma or Banana and Dates Compote, made from bananas and dates, cooked with coconut milk and brown sugar. Popular during Ramadan as a Iftar menu. Served on bowl with tea

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ZahyMaulana

ZahyMaulana