Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Kolak Pisang dan Kurma or Banana and Dates Compote, made from bananas and dates, cooked with coconut milk and brown sugar. Popular during Ramadan as a Iftar menu. Served on bowl with tea
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG