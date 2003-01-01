Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Koi fish being fed. Koi or more specifically nishikigoi, literally "brocaded carp", are colored varieties of the Amur carp (Cyprinus rubrofuscus) that are kept for decorative purposes in koi ponds.
Formats
6000 × 3368 pixels • 20 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 561 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG