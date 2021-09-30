Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098002055
kohlrabi vegetables, fresh, ripe beautiful green kohlrabi on wooden table or background. side or profile view fresh raw root vegetable concept photo on white surface with copy space
r
By rikur B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturebackgroundbeautifulboardcloseupconceptcopycuisinecultivatedediblefoodfreshfreshnessgourmetgreenharvesthealthhealthyideaingredientkitchenkohlrabileafleafyleavesnaturalnobodyorganicpreparationrawriperootsidespacesweettabletastyturnipuncookedveganvegetablevegetarianveggieviewwhitewholewholesomewoodwooden
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist