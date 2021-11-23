Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082715438
Kohima, Nagaland, India-November 23 2021. Kohima war cemetery, a memorial dedicated to soldiers of the 2nd British division of the allied forces. World war 2
Kohima, Nagaland, India
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
