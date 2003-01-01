Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Koh Rok (Rok Island) is a small archipelago in southern Thailand in the Andaman Sea. It is located close to Koh Lanta island and is a top-rated snorkeling destination, krabi, Thailand
Formats
5844 × 3772 pixels • 19.5 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 645 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 323 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG