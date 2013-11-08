Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Knitted from a vintage brown yarn sweater and thread for knitting closeup. Knitting as a hobby. Accessories for knitting. Knitting yarn for handmade winter clothes. top view table concept. fat lay.
Formats
6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG