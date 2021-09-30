Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100826537
Knitted fabric of pink, crimson color close-up as a background. High quality photo
V
By Variyy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbeginningscanvascarpetclose upclose-upclothingcolorcolor imagecolourfulcopy spacecottoncraftcreativitycrimsondecorationdesigndetaileffectfabricfashionfiberhandmadehobbyknittedmacromaterialneedleneedleworkno peoplepatternpinkpurpleredrowsewingsoftstructuresurfacetextiletexturedthreadvibrant colorweavingwoolwoolenwovenyarn
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist