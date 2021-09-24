Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082286192
Klaten Indonesia. September 24th 2021. Javanese farmer and a kid. Selective focus.
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturalagricultureasianbamboo hatbeautifulbluecapingcosmos caudatuscountrysidecultivatecultivationcultureexcitedfamilyfamily relativesfarmerfarmingfoodfungrandfathergrandpagrandsongreenhappyheredity jokeindonesiaindonesianjavajavaneseklatenlookinglovelurikmannaturalnaturepaddypeoplepersonplantricerice fieldscenerysmiletogethertogethernesstraditiontraditionaltropicaltwo
Similar images
More from this artist