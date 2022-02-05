Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Kissimmee, Florida - February 5, 2022: Full Building Night View of Yeoman's Cask and Lion with Big Pen Mini Tower. Yeoman's is a British Pub and Restaurant Located at Sunset Walk Shopping Plaza.
Formats
3000 × 2295 pixels • 10 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 765 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 383 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG