Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 2121997253
Kisses coming out of wine glass on a white background. Flat lay Valentine concept. Love lipstick design idea. Minimal holiday aesthetic
Photo Formats
5190 × 5190 pixels • 17.3 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.