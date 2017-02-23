Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The 'kinnow' is a high yield Mandarin hybrid cultivated extensively in the wider Punjab region of India and Pakistan.Orange coloured Kinnows. Fresh, sweet, tangy, juicy and delicious Kinnows.
Formats
4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG