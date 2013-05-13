Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
KIEV, UKRAINE - SEPT 6, : Member of a history club wears a historical military uniforms as he participates in a WWII reenactment.Defense Kiev in 1941. September 6 , 2009 in Kiev, Ukraine
Photo Formats
3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.