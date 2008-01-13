Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
KIEV, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 4: Esteban Cambiasso of Inter Milano (L) fights for a ball with Milos Ninkovic of Dynamo Kiev (R) during UEFA Champions League Group 6 football match on Nov 4, 2009 in Kiev
Photo Formats
3600 × 2465 pixels • 12 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 685 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 343 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG