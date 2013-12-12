Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KIEV, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 4: Dynamo Kiev fans wear protective masks and fill up the stadium during an UEFA CL match despite fears of the spread of the A/H1N1 virus on Nov 4, 2009 in Kiev
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

40276774

Stock Photo ID: 40276774

KIEV, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 4: Dynamo Kiev fans wear protective masks and fill up the stadium during an UEFA CL match despite fears of the spread of the A/H1N1 virus on Nov 4, 2009 in Kiev

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3600 × 2389 pixels • 12 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

katatonia82

katatonia82

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.