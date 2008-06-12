Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
KIEV, UKRAINE - NOV 7: member of Red Star history club wears historical Soviet uniform during historical reenactment of Kiev Liberation in 1943, November 7, 2010 in Kiev, Ukraine
Photo Formats
3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.