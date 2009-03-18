Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
KIEV, UKRAINE - MAY 22: A close up of a ZIM Soviet car is shown at an exhibition of retro cars at the Auto Show 2009 on May 22, 2009 in Kiev. The show took place from May 22-24.
