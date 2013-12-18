Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KIEV, UKRAINE - JULY 31: Members of history club Golden Capricorn wears medieval costume as they participates in historical festival and camp in memory King Vladimir July 31, 2009 in Kiev, Ukraine.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

48433549

Stock Photo ID: 48433549

KIEV, UKRAINE - JULY 31: Members of history club Golden Capricorn wears medieval costume as they participates in historical festival and camp in memory King Vladimir July 31, 2009 in Kiev, Ukraine.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Sergey Kamshylin

Sergey Kamshylin

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.