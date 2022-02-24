Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Kiev, Ukraine February 24, 2022: A mother with her young children while they are preparing for an attack by a Russian aggressor in a bomb shelter. Children live in bomb shelters, there is an air alert
