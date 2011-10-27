Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KIEV, UKRAINE - FEB 13: Member of a history club RED STAR wears historical German uniforms during a WWII reenactment of 'Defense Kiev in 1943' on February 13, 2010 in Kiev, Ukraine

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

49045474

Item ID: 49045474

KIEV, UKRAINE - FEB 13: Member of a history club RED STAR wears historical German uniforms during a WWII reenactment of 'Defense Kiev in 1943' on February 13, 2010 in Kiev, Ukraine

Important information

Formats

  • 2000 × 3008 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sergey Kamshylin

Sergey Kamshylin