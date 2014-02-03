Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
KIEV, UKRAINE - FEB 13: Member of a history club wear historical Soviet uniforms during a WWII reenactment of 'Defense Kiev' in 1943. The event took place on February 13, 2010 in Kiev, Ukraine.
Photo Formats
3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.