Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KIEV, UKRAINE - FEB 13: Member of a history club wear historical Soviet uniforms during a WWII reenactment of 'Defense Kiev' in 1943. The event took place on February 13, 2010 in Kiev, Ukraine.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

46774501

Stock Photo ID: 46774501

KIEV, UKRAINE - FEB 13: Member of a history club wear historical Soviet uniforms during a WWII reenactment of 'Defense Kiev' in 1943. The event took place on February 13, 2010 in Kiev, Ukraine.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Sergey Kamshylin

Sergey Kamshylin

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.