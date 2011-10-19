Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
KIEV, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 8: FC Barcelona head coach Josep Guardiola attends a press-conference before UEFA Champions League football match against FC Dynamo Kyiv on December 8, 2009 in Kiev, Ukraine.
Photo Formats
2623 × 4000 pixels • 8.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
656 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
328 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.