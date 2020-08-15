Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085891493
Kiev, Ukraine - Aug 15, 08, 2020 : Two young twin girls in red dresses and two older women are sitting on a bench at Khreshchatyk street. Khreshchatyk is main street of Kyiv - the capital of Ukraine
Kyiv, Ukraine, 02000
OlegD
