Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 170996561
KIEV, UKRAINE - 9 DECEMBER: Protest on Euromaydan in Kiev against the president Yanukovych didn't sign the contract between the European Union and Ukraine on 9 December, 2013 in Kiev, Maidan, Ukraine
Photo Formats
5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG