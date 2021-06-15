Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102236378
Kielce, Świętokrzyskie, Poland - 2021-06-15 - Bulid construction of a simple single-family house made of bricks is in progress
G
By Gold Picture
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apartmentarchitectureblockbrickbricksbuildingcityconcreteconstructconstructiondevelopmentengineereuropeexteriorfacadefencefinishgatehollowhomehousehousinglay outone storyone-storyopenoutdoorplotpolandpropertyraiseresidentialroadroofruralsimplesingle family homesingle family houseskystonestreetto finishtravelunderunfinishedvillagewindowsworkerworkersworks
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist