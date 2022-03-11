Images

Kiel, Germany, March 11, 2022, Prime Minister Daniel Günther, together with Seyran Papo and Tobias von der Heide, is opening the campaign showroom "Moin Daniel" in the Citti-Park shopping center
Kiel, Germany, March 29, 2022. The FDP-SH is commemorating 30 years of the FDP parliamentary group. The festive evening began in front of many guests in the plenary hall of the state parliament.
Kiel, Deutschland, 29. März 2022. Die FDP-SH erinnert an 30 Jahre FDP-Landtagsfraktion mit einer Talkrunde mit Abgeordneten der ersten Stunde vor vielen Gästen begann im Plenarsaal des Landtags
Kiel, Germany, March 29, 2022. The FDP Schleswig-Holstein is commemorating 30 years of the FDP parliamentary group. Minister Heiner Garg FDP during his lecture
Kiel, Germany, March 29, 2022. The FDP Schleswig-Holstein is commemorating 30 years of the FDP parliamentary group. Minister Heiner Garg FDP during his lecture
Kiel, Germany, March 29, 2022. The FDP Schleswig-Holstein is commemorating 30 years of the FDP parliamentary group. It began with a round of talks in the plenary hall of the state parliament
Kiel, Germany, March 29, 2022. The FDP-SH is commemorating 30 years of the FDP parliamentary group. The festive evening began in front of many guests in the plenary hall of the state parliament.
Kiel, Germany, March 29, 2022. The FDP Schleswig-Holstein is commemorating 30 years of the FDP parliamentary group. Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki during the discussion

