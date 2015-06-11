Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
kids lying on floor in cozy nursery. Boy and girl holding flashlights in hands. Children play in a makeshift tent in the nursery.
theme Christmas and New Year family circle and domestic pet. Mom dad and child 1 year old Caucasian woman sitting on floor near Christmas tree with gifts and big dog breed labrador golden retriever.
Young dad is sitting in an armchair with a little daughter. Square. Concept of Merry Christmas, New Year, holiday, winter, traditions.
little smiling caucasian girl hugging labrador puppy at home
Mother and daughter with dog in bed
Happy family mother and daughter are laying on the floor and have a fun with wigwam
Naughty child and bad schnauzer puppy dog lies on a destroyed couch. Mischief puppy chew furniture.
boy in the interior. boy and pet dog caring friend well together

See more

610483709

See more

610483709

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126459882

Item ID: 2126459882

kids lying on floor in cozy nursery. Boy and girl holding flashlights in hands. Children play in a makeshift tent in the nursery.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5417 × 3604 pixels • 18.1 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Hryshchyshen Serhii

Hryshchyshen Serhii