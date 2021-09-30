Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087343067
Kids with grandfather and grandmother standing and using computer to resolve conundrum in escape room.
B
By BearFotos
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
12-1313-1416-1717-1865-7070-7575-80americanboycaucasianchildrencomputerconundrumcooperationenjoyingescapeeuropeanfamilyfrenchgermangirlgrandfathergrandmothergrandparentsgroupindoorinterestmaleoldold manpastimepcpensionerpersonplayerpuzzlequestroomrussiansolutionsolvingstrategytechnologytogethernessyoung
Categories: People, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist