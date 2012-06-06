Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kid schoolgirl in headphones watches cartoons in a phone on an airplane. little girl travels in an airplane, sitting in her seat, playing with a tablet computer, phone and headphones
Little girl using laptop with help of daddy
Little asian boy using laptop at table
Little girl with headphones in front of laptop screen
Schoolgirls with notebook performs task together
two boys are sitting in the workshop at the table. One of them sits behind a laptop, the second with a tablet. Between them, the robot
pretty little girl using laptop at airport
Asian mother work home together with son. Mom teaching kid for online learning education. New normal lifestyle and family activity.

See more

1793005969

See more

1793005969

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138202121

Item ID: 2138202121

Kid schoolgirl in headphones watches cartoons in a phone on an airplane. little girl travels in an airplane, sitting in her seat, playing with a tablet computer, phone and headphones

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Suvorova Alexandra

Suvorova Alexandra