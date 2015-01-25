Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kid playing superhero, wearing party eye mask and holding pencil isolated on white background
Cute little girl dressed as superhero on white background
handsome european boy in blue shirt posing on white isolated studio background
Girl Won Prize Award Reward Portrait Concept
Excited fashionable young girl in stylish clothes jumping on yellow background.
little girl dressed as a latino dancer isolated in white
Woman Cheerful Studio Portrait Concept
Little Girl Studio Portrait Concept

See more

519473257

See more

519473257

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130108422

Item ID: 2130108422

Kid playing superhero, wearing party eye mask and holding pencil isolated on white background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3767 × 5650 pixels • 12.6 × 18.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

everydayplus

everydayplus