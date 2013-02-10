Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
kid girl mushroom picker is seek for and picking mushrooms with basket in the summer forest. child survivalists gathers a wild fungus harvest and outdoor foraging in nature. banner. flare
Formats
6048 × 2016 pixels • 20.2 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG