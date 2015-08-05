Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KHARKOV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 30: Metallist team play the football game with PSV (Eindhoven) team match of Europa League at Metallist stadium on September 30, 2010 in Kharkov, Ukraine
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

62060794

Stock Photo ID: 62060794

KHARKOV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 30: Metallist team play the football game with PSV (Eindhoven) team match of Europa League at Metallist stadium on September 30, 2010 in Kharkov, Ukraine

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Juvits

Juvits