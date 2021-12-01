Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086446505
Kharkov, Ukraine - December 1, 2021: Sony stock trade. Financial graphs, investment, digital banking concept photo. Smartphone with stock market app in hand
F
By FellowNeko
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accountinganalysisanalyzingbackgroundbankingbusinesschartconceptcorporatecurrencydatadiagramdigitaldisplayeconomiceconomyexchangefinancefinancialforexglobalgraphgrowthillustrative editorialindexinformationinvestmentmanagementmarketmarketingmobile phonemoneyofficeplanpriceprofitprogressreportriskscreensmartphonesonystatisticsstocksuccesstechnologytradetradingwealth
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist