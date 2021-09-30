Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081772676
Kharkov, Ukraine, 2020, 6 of december - Young couple in love celebrate Christmas and New Year. The guy with one hand closed the eyes of the girl, and with the other hand he gives her a surprise gift.
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulboxboyfriendcelebratecelebratingcelebrationchristmaschristmas treecoupledecorationemotionseyesfamilyfemalegiftgirlhappinesshappyholidayhomehusbandinteriorlifestylemalemannewpeoplepresentredrelationshiprelationshipsromanticsittingsmilesofasurprisetimetogethertreewifewinterwomanwomenxmasyearyoung
Similar images
More from this artist