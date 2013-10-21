Images

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 25: FC Metalist Kharkiv MF Cleiton Xavier (C) in action during football match vs. FC Shakhtar Donetsk (1:2), September 25, 2010 in Kharkov, Ukraine
61842163

Stock Photo ID: 61842163

Photo Formats

  • 4020 × 2932 pixels • 13.4 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 729 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 365 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Iurii Osadchi

Iurii Osadchi

