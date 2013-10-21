Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 25: FC Metalist Kharkiv MF Cleiton Xavier (C) in action during football match vs. FC Shakhtar Donetsk (1:2), September 25, 2010 in Kharkov, Ukraine
Photo Formats
4020 × 2932 pixels • 13.4 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 729 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 365 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.