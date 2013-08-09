Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MAY 25:Yevhen Seleznyov (L) and Artem Milevskiy (R) after Ukraine - Lithuania (4:0) national teams friendly football match, May 25, 2010 in Kharkov, Ukraine
Photo Formats
3192 × 2744 pixels • 10.6 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 860 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 430 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.