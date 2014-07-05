Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 5: Players in action within FC Metalist (Kharkov) - FC Obolon (Kyiv) (0:1) soccer match, December 5, 2009 in Kharkov, Ukraine
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

42375484

Stock Photo ID: 42375484

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 5: Players in action within FC Metalist (Kharkov) - FC Obolon (Kyiv) (0:1) soccer match, December 5, 2009 in Kharkov, Ukraine

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3024 × 2804 pixels • 10.1 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 927 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 464 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Iurii Osadchi

Iurii Osadchi

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.