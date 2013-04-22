Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - AUGUST 7: Jovan Markoski (C) and Oleksandr Romanchuk (R) quarrels during football match FC Metalist Kharkiv vs. FC Vorskla Poltava (2:3), August 7, 2010 in Kharkov, Ukraine
Photo Formats
3052 × 2316 pixels • 10.2 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 759 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 380 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.