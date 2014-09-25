Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 15:FC Metalist (Kharkiv) halfback Marco Devic in desperation during soccer match vs. FC Ilyichevets (Mariupol) (3:1) , April 15, 2010 in Kharkov, Ukraine
Photo Formats
3540 × 2364 pixels • 11.8 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.