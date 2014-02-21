Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KHARKIV, UA - OCTOBER 21: Metalist Kharkiv DF Milan Obradovic (C) exchanging shirt with opponent after UEFA Europe League football match vs. Sampdoria Genoa, October 21, 2010 in Kharkov, Ukraine
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

63880033

Stock Photo ID: 63880033

KHARKIV, UA - OCTOBER 21: Metalist Kharkiv DF Milan Obradovic (C) exchanging shirt with opponent after UEFA Europe League football match vs. Sampdoria Genoa, October 21, 2010 in Kharkov, Ukraine

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3784 × 3456 pixels • 12.6 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 913 pixels • 3.3 × 3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 457 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Iurii Osadchi

Iurii Osadchi